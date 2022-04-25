Steelers Chances of Drafting Top QB Increasing

The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting, but the rest of the league is trying to move.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done plenty of homework on first round quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, and while many believed 20 was too far to find a star, it's becoming more promising.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, more teams within the first half of the draft are making phone calls about trading back. Of those teams, the New York Giants, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks have been rumored to want to move.

If the Steelers are looking for a quarterback, they're likely competing with the Seahawks, Lions, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints in the first round. However, they could find themselves only having to worry about one or two of those teams by Thursday night.

Pittsburgh has only moved up to make a selection in the first round twice throughout Kevin Colbert's career. Those picks were Troy Polamalu and Devin Bush. Some believe that could include Malik Willis by this weekend, depending how far they need to move.

This is all speculation, but the Steelers' odds of finding "their" quarterback are becoming higher by the day. And if everything continues in the direction it's in now, they might find themselves with a shot at the top QB in the draft.

