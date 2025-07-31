Steelers Change Training Camp Practice Time
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving training camp practice on Thursday, July 31, to 10 AM ET due to predicted weather, the team announced. Practice was originally set to begin at 1:55 PM ET.
The Steelers have been hit with weather issues throughout training camp, having to end two practices early and then having to move one inside before it started due to thunderstorms. They'll try to avoid the fate by adjusting the time beforehand as the weather comes in.
Weather.com forecasts scattered thunderstorms starting at 1 PM ET through 4 PM ET, with isolated showers following until 8 PM ET.
The Steelers started their padded practices a day late, but got on the field for live football, marking the official beginning of training camp in many's eyes. They'll hold their Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium on August 1 at 7 PM ET, but will hope to get one more day of preparation in beforehand. As of now, the weather for that day is expected to be 73 degrees and sunny.
