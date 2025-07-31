All Steelers

Steelers Change Training Camp Practice Time

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving their practice up.

Noah Strackbein

Jul 23, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; General view of UPMC Field on the first day of Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp at Saint Vincent College . Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; General view of UPMC Field on the first day of Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp at Saint Vincent College . Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving training camp practice on Thursday, July 31, to 10 AM ET due to predicted weather, the team announced. Practice was originally set to begin at 1:55 PM ET.

The Steelers have been hit with weather issues throughout training camp, having to end two practices early and then having to move one inside before it started due to thunderstorms. They'll try to avoid the fate by adjusting the time beforehand as the weather comes in.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt
Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) signs autographs during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Weather.com forecasts scattered thunderstorms starting at 1 PM ET through 4 PM ET, with isolated showers following until 8 PM ET.

The Steelers started their padded practices a day late, but got on the field for live football, marking the official beginning of training camp in many's eyes. They'll hold their Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium on August 1 at 7 PM ET, but will hope to get one more day of preparation in beforehand. As of now, the weather for that day is expected to be 73 degrees and sunny.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher for On SI, covering the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2019. A Jessup, PA native, Noah attended Point Park University, where he fell in love with the Steel City and everything it has to offer. You can find Noah's work at Steelers On SI and weekdays as the hosts of All Steelers Talk.

Home/News