Steelers Make Several Changes to Front Office Staff

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made several promotions within their front office staff as they finalize general manager Omar Khan's staff.

The Steelers made three changes within their scouting department and one to football operations. They also made another change with the scouting staff.

Dave Petett was promoted from Pro/College Scout to Assistant Director of Pro Scouting

Kelvin Fisher moved from College Scout to Senior Scouting Assistant

Cole Marcoux was promoted from Football Admin Coordinator to Director of Football Administration

Phil Kreidler moved from College Scout Coordinator to Senior Scouting Assistant

It's unclear what any of the new roles will be. Marcoux moves to Director of Football Administration, which is what Khan held from 2011-2015. He was then promoted to Vice President of Football and Business Administration in 2016.

Kreidler seems to be the only reduced role on the list, judging from the title, as he moves to a Senior Scouting Assistant. He's been with the team for roughly 30 years and will likely still be heavily involved in Pittsburgh's scouting. This could be a simple change of position and not decrease in role.

It could also be a sign more additions are coming.

