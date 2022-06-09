Skip to main content

Steelers Make Several Changes to Front Office Staff

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to change their scouting and administrative staff.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made several promotions within their front office staff as they finalize general manager Omar Khan's staff. 

The Steelers made three changes within their scouting department and one to football operations. They also made another change with the scouting staff.

  • Dave Petett was promoted from Pro/College Scout to Assistant Director of Pro Scouting
  • Kelvin Fisher moved from College Scout to Senior Scouting Assistant
  • Cole Marcoux was promoted from Football Admin Coordinator to Director of Football Administration
  • Phil Kreidler moved from College Scout Coordinator to Senior Scouting Assistant

It's unclear what any of the new roles will be. Marcoux moves to Director of Football Administration, which is what Khan held from 2011-2015. He was then promoted to Vice President of Football and Business Administration in 2016. 

Kreidler seems to be the only reduced role on the list, judging from the title, as he moves to a Senior Scouting Assistant. He's been with the team for roughly 30 years and will likely still be heavily involved in Pittsburgh's scouting. This could be a simple change of position and not decrease in role. 

It could also be a sign more additions are coming. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kenny Pickett Says Mentorship is His Job, Not Trubisky's

Mini Camp Takeaways: Goofy Helmets and Missing Stars

Steelers Defensive Coaches Address Minkah Fitzpatrick Participation

Steelers to Extend Chris Boswell Soon

Brian Flores on Helping Devin Bush Bounce Back

George Pickens, Mitchell Trubisky Forming Splash Play Connection

Mini Camp Takeaways: Pickens Loves Trubisky, Heyward Love Pickett

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18342156_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Says Being Mentored is His Job, Not Mitch Trubisky's

By Noah Strackbein11 hours ago
USATSI_18342179_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Mini Camp Takeaways: Goofy Helmets and Missing Starters

By Noah Strackbein13 hours ago
_HX35732
News

Steelers Players React to New Guardian Helmets

By Noah Strackbein14 hours ago
USATSI_16258181_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Defensive Coaches Address Minkah Fitzpatrick Participation

By Stephen Thompson15 hours ago
USATSI_17386528_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers to Extend Chris Boswell Soon

By Stephen Thompson16 hours ago
USATSI_17477596_168388034_lowres
News

Browns Excuse QB Baker Mayfield From Mini Camp

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
USATSI_16438930_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Brian Flores on Helping Devin Bush Bounce Back

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 11.34.29 AM
News

Brian Flores Describes Input He'll Have on Steelers Defense

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago