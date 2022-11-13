Steelers Make Changes to Starting Lineup Against Saints

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of moves prior to kickoff against the New Orleans Saints, and are now changing their starting lineup for Week 10.

Before gameday, the Steelers activated T.J. Watt and Damontae Kazee from Injured Reserve and placed Chris Boswell and William Jackson on IR. They also ruled Minkah Fitzpatrick out with an appendix injury.

Now, they're rearranging their starting lineup to match their roster changes. For Week 10 against the Saints, the Steelers will move Watt back to the starting lineup over Malik Reed and announced Kazee will start in place of Fitzpatrick.

According to Watt, he will not be on a snap count for the game. He typically plays 85% of the defensive reps but could play fewer with Reed behind him.

There's no current timetable for Fitzpatrick's return.

Pittsburgh will also miss Ahkello Witherspoon due to a lingering hamstring injury, and therefore, will start Levi Wallace at left cornerback, opposite of Cam Sutton. James Pierre will operate as the primary backup.

