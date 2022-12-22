PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still set to honor the late Franco Harris during their Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders and are taking extra steps to ensure the stage is set for the moment.

The Steelers will retire Harris's number at halftime of the game and are still deciding on whether or not to hold their celebration for the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. But now, they're rumored to be adding the field to their plans, changing the endzones to replicate those at Three Rivers Stadium on the day of the play.

The team has not confirmed the changes and will likely keep them a secret until the game. They also have not announced how they plan to alter the halftime number retirement that Harris was set to be a part of.

The Hall of Fame running back passed suddenly at the age of 72, just days before the celebration of his career. Nearly everyone who's watched or met him have shared their love and admiration for Harris.

