Former Steelers WR Charles Johnson Dead at 50

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Charles Johnson has died at the age of 50, according to North Carolina's CBS 17 and confirmed by Johnson's former teammates. The cause of death is still unknown.

Johnson was drafted 17th overall by the Steelers in 1994. He spent five years in Pittsburgh, recording 247 catches for 3,400 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Johnson also played with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2000, New England Patriots in 2001 and Buffalo Bills in 2002. He broke into the coaching ranks afterwards and was currently the assistant athletic director at Heritage High School, according to CBS.

Our thoughts are with Johnson's family and friends.

