Skip to main content

Steelers WR Chase Claypool Changing Role on Field

The Pittsburgh Steelers have Chase Claypool working at different things this offseason.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will break out a new offense in 2022 under Matt Canada. The second-year offensive coordinator will have full say in how the team operates this season, which seems to include a few different looks for the group of players. 

One change coming this season is the role of wide receiver Chase Claypool. Through opening week of Organized Team Activities, the third-year wideout said he's got a different role on the field he's working on. 

"I hope to be more versatile in terms of what position I play - inside, outside," Claypool said. "I'm trying to work all position. I'm trying to put myself in a position where maybe I mess up a play, and I do that because I can learn from that and perfect it for the season."

Last season, Claypool played primarily on the outside. With players George Pickens and Calvin Austin joining the group, though, Canada made it clear during the NFL Draft that anyone can play across the field in this receiver room. 

"I think we can do a lot of different things with Chase," Canada said during the draft, "and I’m excited about exploring that, when we get into that here through the summer and the next fall.""

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers' Brandon Hunt Leaves for Eagles

Omar Khan Takeaways: Best Leaders Use Their Resources

Steelers Look Good at OTAs

George Pickens is Already a Star

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Second-Year Studs and a Rookie Who's Already a Star

Chase Claypool Addresses Diontae Johnson's Absence at OTAs

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett New Favorite to Win Rookie of the Year

Steelers To-Go: Important to Know About the Steelers QB Battle

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18360426_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers OTAs Recap, Front Office Hires

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick BellMay 28, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (38)
News

Report: Steelers' Brandon Hunt to Take Scouting Job with Eagles

By Stephen ThompsonMay 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 11.36.41 AM
AllSteelers+

Steelers New GM Takeaways: Best Leaders Use Their Resources

By Noah StrackbeinMay 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 11.30.58 AM
News

Omar Khan's Journey to Steelers GM

By Noah StrackbeinMay 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 10.33.39 AM
News

Watch: Steelers GM Omar Khan Introductory Press Conference

By Noah StrackbeinMay 27, 2022
USATSI_18360391_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

George Pickens is Already a Star

By Noah StrackbeinMay 27, 2022
USATSI_18359747_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Look Good at OTAs

By Noah StrackbeinMay 27, 2022
USATSI_18359751_168388034_lowres
News

Pat Freiermuth Ribs Kenny Pickett Over PSU-Pitt Rivalry

By Stephen ThompsonMay 26, 2022