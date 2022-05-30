PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will break out a new offense in 2022 under Matt Canada. The second-year offensive coordinator will have full say in how the team operates this season, which seems to include a few different looks for the group of players.

One change coming this season is the role of wide receiver Chase Claypool. Through opening week of Organized Team Activities, the third-year wideout said he's got a different role on the field he's working on.

"I hope to be more versatile in terms of what position I play - inside, outside," Claypool said. "I'm trying to work all position. I'm trying to put myself in a position where maybe I mess up a play, and I do that because I can learn from that and perfect it for the season."

Last season, Claypool played primarily on the outside. With players George Pickens and Calvin Austin joining the group, though, Canada made it clear during the NFL Draft that anyone can play across the field in this receiver room.

"I think we can do a lot of different things with Chase," Canada said during the draft, "and I’m excited about exploring that, when we get into that here through the summer and the next fall.""

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers' Brandon Hunt Leaves for Eagles

Omar Khan Takeaways: Best Leaders Use Their Resources

Steelers Look Good at OTAs

George Pickens is Already a Star

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Second-Year Studs and a Rookie Who's Already a Star

Chase Claypool Addresses Diontae Johnson's Absence at OTAs

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett New Favorite to Win Rookie of the Year

Steelers To-Go: Important to Know About the Steelers QB Battle