Report: Steelers Felt Chase Claypool Was Distraction Before Trading Him

The Pittsburgh Steelers were looking to relieve themselves from a "distraction" before the deadline, according to one report.

PITTSBURGH -- A trade between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears for wide receiver Chase Claypool had been in the works for weeks, according to CBS NFL insider, Josina Anderson.

Anderson reported in the hour following the trade's finalization that Claypool had been deemed a "distraction" in the locker room by Steelers brass and that moving on from the third-year player had been in the works for at least a couple of weeks. 

The Steelers dealt Claypool to the Bears for a second-round pick hours before the trade deadline. There have been reports of teams like the Green Bay Packers and others working to acquire the third-year wideout. 

Through eight games this season, he's caught 32 of his 50 targets for 311 yards and a touchdown. 

Pittsburgh's receiving core will now lean on Diontae Johnson, rookie George Pickens and depth pieces such as Steven Sims and Miles Boykin. Other rookie Calvin Austin, who is on Injured Reserve for the rest of the season, will likely take on a significant role in 2023. 

