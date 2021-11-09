Steelers WR Chase Claypool Injured vs. Bears

Mike Tomlin revealed the Pittsburgh Steelers wideout suffered an injury in the team's win.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is being evaluated for an injury suffered in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game.

Claypool limped off to the sideline during the second half holding what appeared to be his groin area. He returned to the game after being briefly checked by trainers but did not accumulate another catch.

Tomlin did not clarify what the injury is but said he would have more information during his Tuesday press conference.

Claypool caught three passes for 30 yards and rushed two times for 13 yards in the Steelers win over the Bears.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Steelers Survive Late-Game Scare

T.J. Watt Joins Elite Pass-Rushing Group

Jon Kolb Nominated for Salute to Service Award

Former Steelers WR Louis Lipps Arrested for DUI

Najee Harris Goes on Hilarious 'Legal' Drugs Rant

Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube ChannelFollow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers

Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook