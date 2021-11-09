Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Steelers WR Chase Claypool Injured vs. Bears

    Mike Tomlin revealed the Pittsburgh Steelers wideout suffered an injury in the team's win.
    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is being evaluated for an injury suffered in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game. 

    Claypool limped off to the sideline during the second half holding what appeared to be his groin area. He returned to the game after being briefly checked by trainers but did not accumulate another catch. 

    Tomlin did not clarify what the injury is but said he would have more information during his Tuesday press conference. 

    Claypool caught three passes for 30 yards and rushed two times for 13 yards in the Steelers win over the Bears. 

