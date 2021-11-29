Chase Claypool Suggests Music Could Help Improve Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for answers to their losing ways.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool believes playing music could help improve practice.

A center point of the Steelers' struggles this season have revolved around improving practice. After a 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, many players mentioned creating a better atmosphere throughout the week, and Claypool believes music could help that effort.

"We have music in the warm ups and that, so it's fun," Claypool said. "People are dancing, having fun. So I think maybe music would make practice more more fun and little more uptempo."

"There's certain things that have to change," Fitzpatrick said. "How we move throughout the week. Whether it is getting more reps in practice, going after it faster in walkthroughs and stuff like that."

Chances are this conversation continues throughout the week, and maybe Claypool's idea gets considered.

