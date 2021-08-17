Steelers WR Chase Claypool Leaves Practice With Lower-Body Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers' second-year receiver was helped off the field by teammates.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool left practice early after suffering a lower-body injury. Claypool was helped off the field by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and tight end Eric Ebron, putting little pressure on the injury.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Claypool is being evaluated and the team should have an update later in the week.

The second-year wideout has taken all first-team reps during training camp. He's also been one of four receivers who work primarily with Roethlisberger during individual drills.

The Steelers are scheduled to host the Detroit Lions on Aug. 21 for their third preseason game. Many starters are expected to take the field, including Roethlisberger, but Claypool could now be looked at as doubtful for that game.

Pittsburgh is also waiting on the returns of Ray-Ray McCloud and James Washington, leaving their first five on the receiving depth chart slim for Saturday's game.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

