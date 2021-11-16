Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Steelers WR Chase Claypool Will Return to Practice

    The Pittsburgh Steelers hope to have their starting wide receiver against the Chargers.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will give wide receiver Chase Claypool a chance to play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. 

    Head coach Mike Tomlin said he is "excited" to have Claypool return to practice this week after missing Week 10 with a foot injury. The team will let practice participation guide Claypool's status for Sunday's game. 

    The Steelers turned to James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud to fill the role of Claypool last week. McCloud caught nine passes for 63 yards and Washington caught two passes for 15 yards and a touchdown in the tie. 

    Claypool has caught 29 passes for 433 yards and a touchdown this season. 

