Steelers WR Chase Claypool Dealing With Toe Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout is scheduled to receive an MRI on the injury.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is scheduled to receive an MRI on a toe injury suffered on Monday night, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin said after the game against the Chicago Bears that Claypool sustained the injury. The wide receiver limped off the field during the second half and was briefly addressed by trainers, but returned to the field.

The Steelers are already without starter JuJu Smith-Schuster who was placed on Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury. Pittsburgh would turn to James Washington, Ray-Ray McCloud and Cody White to replace Claypool if needed.

This season, Claypool has caught 29 passes for 433 yards and a touchdown.

