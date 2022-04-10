PITTSBURGH -- Wide receiver Chase Claypool was one of several Pittsburgh Steelers players who went to South Florida to meet Mitchell Trubisky and begin training with teammates. After hearing the news of Dwayne Haskins, the wideout posted an emotional video, sharing his love for the quarterback.

Claypool posted a tweet saying "I spent your final moments with you and I can’t help but think about how selfless you were in those moments. All you cared about was making sure that everyone around you was okay and I can’t thank you enough for that. You are what I strive to be."

He then shared a video showing his emotions when he found out the news.

"A moment of vulnerability," Claypool wrote. "The moment I realized I had lost a brother. We are placed on this undesirable pedestal and become treated as if we are anything but human, but It’s okay to not be okay. Allow me to be the example. Love you, 3."

Haskins was killed after being struck by a vehicle in South Florida. Claypool is one of many teammates, both past and present, that are sharing their heartbreak over the news.

