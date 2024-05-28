Steelers Chasing Ravens for Historic Streak
PITTSBURGH -- The storied rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens have another record that they are competing for, one that could change in the 2024 season.
Currently, the Baltimore Ravens hold the NFL record for most games played without getting shut out, with 353 entering the 2024 season. The team behind them is none other than the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have 280 to enter the season, according to Steelers Depot.
The last time the Ravens were shut out was a 25-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002, while the Steelers last shutout loss was to the Ravens themselves in 2006. The Steelers fell 27-0.
Neither John Harbaugh nor Mike Tomlin have ever been shut out as the coach of their respective teams, and both teams have won a Super Bowl during their streak.
The current streak is the longest no-shutout streak in the history of the Steelers franchise, as their longest beforehand was 132 games from 1964-1974.
With both teams beefing up their defense during the offseason, both teams will get a chance to end the other teams streak this upcoming season. A shutout loss for the Ravens would mean that the Steelers would move into the top spot for active streaks. A shutout loss for the Steelers would have the Minnesota Vikings, who narrowly avoided a shutout in 2023, move into second place.
