    • November 8, 2021
    Steelers vs. Bears: How to Watch/Listen

    Don't miss a snap of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears Monday night matchup.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers look to continue their winning streak as they host the Chicago Bears on Monday night. 

    Primetime brings plenty with it but the Steelers decided it wasn't enough. On top of Monday Night Football and the national attention it draws, Pittsburgh is breaking out their color rush uniforms as they welcome Justin Fields and the Bears. 

    The Steelers are 6-1 in their color rush jerseys and have won 19-straight Monday night games. Extras aside, though, Pittsburgh is focused on slowing down Fields and making sure they don't have to worry about te Bears dynamic rushing attack. 

    After a slow start to the year, the Steelers are currently second in the AFC North with plenty of opportunity left to beat-out the Baltimore Ravens for first place. 

    Monday Night Football is always something special. Don't miss a snap of the action. 

    How to Watch/Listen and Betting Lines:

    Game information: Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
    Current Records: Bears (3-5), Steelers (4-3)
    Date/Time: Monday, November 8, 2021 @ 8:15 pm
    Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

    Streaming: Fubo TV
    TV: ESPN
    Radio: Steelers Radio Network

    Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers -7 (-110) | Chicago Bears +7 (-110)
    Moneyline: Pittsburgh (-333) | Chicago (+260)
    Total: Over 39 (-110) | Under 39 (-110)

