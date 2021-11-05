Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Steelers vs. Bears One of Week 9's Most Expensive Tickets

    Fans attending Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears are paying a pretty penny.
    PITTSBURGH -- Those filling Heinz Field on Monday night when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Chicago Bears will be paying a pretty penny for their seats. 

    At SI Tix, the Steelers versus Bears Week 9 matchup is the fifth-most expensive game of the week, averaging $155 per ticket. The game trails Broncos vs. Cowboys ($354), Chargers vs. Eagles ($233), Packers vs. Chiefs ($229) and Raiders vs. Giants ($197). 

    The Steelers will break out their Color Rush uniforms as they welcome Chicago. Pittsburgh is 6-1 in their color rush jerseys and have won 19-straight Monday Night Football games. 

    Those who watch from home will not have the ManningCast available. Peyton and Eli Manning announced during Week 8 that they will not be broadcasting the game from Pittsburgh as they take a "bye week."

