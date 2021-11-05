Steelers vs. Bears One of Week 9's Most Expensive Tickets

PITTSBURGH -- Those filling Heinz Field on Monday night when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Chicago Bears will be paying a pretty penny for their seats.

At SI Tix, the Steelers versus Bears Week 9 matchup is the fifth-most expensive game of the week, averaging $155 per ticket. The game trails Broncos vs. Cowboys ($354), Chargers vs. Eagles ($233), Packers vs. Chiefs ($229) and Raiders vs. Giants ($197).

The Steelers will break out their Color Rush uniforms as they welcome Chicago. Pittsburgh is 6-1 in their color rush jerseys and have won 19-straight Monday Night Football games.

Those who watch from home will not have the ManningCast available. Peyton and Eli Manning announced during Week 8 that they will not be broadcasting the game from Pittsburgh as they take a "bye week."

Check out SI Tix in the menu bar of AllSteelers.com.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Browns Release Odell Beckham Jr.

Chase Claypool Is an Absolute Legend

Steelers First Injury Report Week 9 vs. Bears

Najee Harris Wins Offensive Rookie of the Month

OBJ's Dad Destroys Baker Mayfield