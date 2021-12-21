Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    Steelers Open Chiefs Week With Three Injuries

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will evaluate three players throughout the week.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with three injuries as they begin preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs. 

    Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media during his Week 16 press conference, naming three players who will need to practice this week before being cleared to play in Week 16. 

    Tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion), defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle) and defensive end Chris Wormley (groin) will all be evaluated throughout the week. 

    Freiermuth is in the concussion protocol, which Tomlin said he'll allow his medical staff to operate through. Meanwhile, the Steelers will work with Zach Gentry and Kevin Rader as their tight ends. 

    Wormley also left Week 15 against the Titans and was unable to return. Tomlin said practice participation will be the team's guide for Wormley's availability against the Chiefs. 

    Buggs has missed the last three games with an ankle injury. 

    The Steelers did get good news, as Tomlin confirmed the team plans to bring left guard Kevin Dotson back to practice this week. Dotson's return will open his 21-day window to be activated from Injured Reserve.

