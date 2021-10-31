Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Chris Boswell Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Browns

    The Pittsburgh Steelers kicker left the game after taking a hit during a fake field goal.
    Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has been ruled out with a concussion after suffering a hit during a fake field goal in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns. 

    Boswell was hit after throwing the ball into the back of the endzone with 1:45 remaining in the first half. He stayed down on the field momentarily and then was helped to the locker room by trainers. 

    The Steelers will turn to punter Pressley Harvin for kickoffs in the second half. Harvin was also warming up as a field goal kicker during halftime. 

    Pittsburgh does not have another kicker on the roster or practice squad.

