Steelers Sign Chris Boswell to New Four-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have inked kicker Chris Boswell to a contract extension, keeping the Pro Bowler in town for the next five years.

Boswell is entering the final year of his current deal. The four-year extension keeps him in Pittsburgh through 2027, and according to Adam Schefter, the deal is with $20 million with $12.5 million guaranteed.

The 31-year-old has been with the Steeles since 2015. Last season, he made 90% of his field goals and 93% of his extra points. He's had three-consecutive seasons of 90% or more field goal percentage, and has never made less than 89% of his extra points.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Kenny Pickett Surpasses Najee Harris

Najee Harris Suffers Lower Leg Injury at Training Camp

Steelers Swap Tyree Johnson for Third Notre Dame WR

NFL Releases Statement on Deshaun Watson Suspension

Steelers Should Already Be Thinking Edge Rusher in 2023 NFL Draft

Steelers Roster Projection: New Faces Win Jobs at RB, WR

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Training Camp