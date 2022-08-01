Skip to main content

Steelers Sign Chris Boswell to New Four-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers ink their star kicker to a new deal.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have inked kicker Chris Boswell to a contract extension, keeping the Pro Bowler in town for the next five years.

Boswell is entering the final year of his current deal. The four-year extension keeps him in Pittsburgh through 2027, and according to Adam Schefter, the deal is with $20 million with $12.5 million guaranteed.

The 31-year-old has been with the Steeles since 2015. Last season, he made 90% of his field goals and 93% of his extra points. He's had three-consecutive seasons of 90% or more field goal percentage, and has never made less than 89% of his extra points. 

