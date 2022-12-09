Skip to main content

Report: Steelers Expect Chris Boswell to Kick vs Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers will get their kicker back from IR.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expecting to have kicker Chris Boswell back on the field for Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the team plans to activate him from Injured Reserve before kickoff.  

Boswell has spent the last four weeks on IR after suffering a groin injury on Oct. 23. He was replaced by Matthew Wright who has made 12 of 14 kicks, including eight-straight for the Steelers. He also made all seven extra-point attempts. 

Boswell was 12 for 16 before his injury and 9-9 on PATs. 

Boswell returned to practice this week for the first time since his injury. The Steelers have until Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to activate him.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

George Pickens Responds to Critics

Mike Tomlin Blasts Critics of George Pickens

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Still on Run from Police

T.J. Watt 'Pretty Beat Up' After Falcons Game

George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense

Steelers Who Need to Finish Season Strong

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19561806_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

There Might be Injury Concern for T.J. Watt

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (18)
News

T.J. Watt, Diontae Johnson Take Step Backward on Injury Report

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17680733_168388034_lowres
News

Antonio Brown Adds Wild Twist to Police Run With Social Media Post

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (17)
Podcasts

Steelers Rookie Progress Report

By Derrick Bell and Nicholas Martin
USATSI_19373856_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Begin Ravens Week With Five Injured Starters

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19561727_168388034_lowres
News

George Pickens Responds to Critics of Poor Attitude

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (16)
News

T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick Named Steelers Most Overrated Players

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (15)
Podcasts

Steelers Concerning WR Situation

By Noah Strackbein