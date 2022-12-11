Steelers DE Chris Wormley Leaves Ravens Game With Injury

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley suffered a lower-body injury late in the third quarter of Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wormley went down after a pass rush and remained on the field until trainers went out to check on him. With Steelers huddled around him, Wormley held his knee and spoke with the training staff.

He was helped off the field by Larry Ogunjobi and Tyson Alualu and carted to the locker room, unable to put much pressure on his left leg.

The team quickly announced it was a knee injury and he will not return to the game.

Prior to his departure Wormley recorded a sack and a forced fumble against the Ravens.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Injured Stars Optimistic About Ravens Game

Steelers vs Ravens Preview: Overcoming Serious Injuries

Antonio Brown Adds Wild Twist to Police Chase

George Pickens Responds to Critics

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Still on Run from Police

