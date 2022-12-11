Skip to main content

Steelers DE Chris Wormley Leaves Ravens Game With Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense takes a blow to the line.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley suffered a lower-body injury late in the third quarter of Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens. 

Wormley went down after a pass rush and remained on the field until trainers went out to check on him. With Steelers huddled around him, Wormley held his knee and spoke with the training staff. 

He was helped off the field by Larry Ogunjobi and Tyson Alualu and carted to the locker room, unable to put much pressure on his left leg. 

The team quickly announced it was a knee injury and he will not return to the game.

Prior to his departure Wormley recorded a sack and a forced fumble against the Ravens.

