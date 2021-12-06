Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chris Wormley on His Ravens Revenge Game

    It was a special night for Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Mike Tomlin told Chris Wormley when he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers that when a team trades you within the division, "they're telling you what they think of you."

    Well, Wormley took that to heart. The Steelers defensive end recorded 2.5 sacks against the Ravens in Week 13, and seemed to have some extra juice in his play at Heinz Field. 

    "It was extra important for us to get this win, but also on a personal level, to perform well to show them what they gave away," Wormley said with a smile. "I'm excited about it."

    Wormley's impressive night was somewhat of a coming out party with the Steelers. While he's started at defensive end all season in place of Stephon Tuitt, he's never recorded a multi-sack game. 

    According to him, he hasn't done it since his college days at Michigan. 

    "I think it was Rutgers in 2016," Wormley said. "The Ravens offensive line was a little better than Rutgers back then."

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Ben Roethlisberger on Chances This Was Final Ravens Home Matchup

    Marlon Humphrey Out for Season With Injury

    Steelers Survive Comeback Over Ravens, Keep AFC North Alive

    T.J. Watt Joins Reggie White in Elite Sack Class

    B.J. Finney Leaves Ravens Game With Injury

    Ben Roethlisberger Playing Final Season With Steelers

    USATSI_17300372_168388034_lowres
    News

    Chris Wormley on His Ravens Revenge Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13667296_168388034_lowres
    News

    Report: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Out for Season With Injury

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17122887_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Addresses Chances This Was Final Ravens Matchup at Home

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17300809_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Survive Comeback Over Ravens, Keep AFC North Alive

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_14992029_168388034_lowres
    News

    T.J. Watt Joins Reggie White in Elite Sack Class

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_13483573_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers OL B.J. Finney Leaves Ravens Game With Injury

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_15453017_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ravens Inactives vs. Steelers

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17250759_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Inactives vs. Ravens

    16 hours ago