Chris Wormley on His Ravens Revenge Game

PITTSBURGH -- Mike Tomlin told Chris Wormley when he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers that when a team trades you within the division, "they're telling you what they think of you."

Well, Wormley took that to heart. The Steelers defensive end recorded 2.5 sacks against the Ravens in Week 13, and seemed to have some extra juice in his play at Heinz Field.

"It was extra important for us to get this win, but also on a personal level, to perform well to show them what they gave away," Wormley said with a smile. "I'm excited about it."

Wormley's impressive night was somewhat of a coming out party with the Steelers. While he's started at defensive end all season in place of Stephon Tuitt, he's never recorded a multi-sack game.

According to him, he hasn't done it since his college days at Michigan.

"I think it was Rutgers in 2016," Wormley said. "The Ravens offensive line was a little better than Rutgers back then."

