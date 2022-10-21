PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one player who appears to be the focus of trade deadline rumors. Wide receiver Chase Claypool is coming off his best game of the season, and with the Week 8 deadline approaching, one team seems to have their eye on the wideout.

ESPN originally reported that the Green Bay Packers are interested in making a deal for Claypool. Without a true No. 1 for the Packers, the 6'4 target appears to be a possibility to add some stardom to their receiver room.

The asking price from Pittsburgh isn't cheap, though. According to FanNation's Packers Central, the Steelers are asking for a Christian McCaffrey-like trade in exchange for the third-year receiver.

McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in return for a 2023 second-, third- and fourth-rounders and a 2024 fifth-rounder.

The Steelers are reportedly looking for "multiple" second-round picks, a third-round pick and a fourth-round pick.

Claypool will enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2023. His future in Pittsburgh is in question as the team has already extended Diontae Johnson and appears to have a star in the making in George Pickens.

