Steelers Christmas Eve Injury Report Brings Presents, and Coal

The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news, and some bad, with their Thursday injury report.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers received some early Christmas presents on Thursday, as many starters returned to the practice field. 

Running back James Conner (quad), guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder), fullback Derek Watt (concussion) and tight end Eric Ebron (back) were all full participants in Thursday's practice. Ebron returned after missed Wednesday. 

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, center Maurkice Pouncey and guard David DeCastro were full participants as well. All three received a veterans' day off Wednesday. 

The Steelers also received some coal on Christmas Eve. Linebackers Marcus Allen (stinger), Ola Adeniyi (shoulder) and Ulysees Gilbert (ankle) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back) missed the team's second day of preparation for Week 16. 

None of the four practice Wednesday as well, bringing up concern for their availability against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Kicker Chris Boswell also appeared on the team's Thursday injury report as a limited participant due to a groin injury. Boswell missed Week 13 against the Washington Football Team with a hip issue, sending practice squad kicker Matt Wright to the active roster. 

The Steelers will host the Colts Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is looking to come off three-straight losses and claim the AFC North crown in Week 16. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

