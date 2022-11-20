Steelers vs Bengals Rematch a Top 5 Most Accessible Game in Week 11
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals both bring different teams to the field when they meet at Acrisure Stadium in Week 11. Ten weeks removed from their opening-week matchup, this AFC North rivalry is set to be a good one, and getting in isn't too difficult.
Heading into the game, Steelers versus Bengals is a top-five most accessible game of the week. With a maximum get-in price of $987, a minimum get-in price of $85 and an average ticket price of $281.17, the divisional showdown sits fourth amongst NFL matchups this weekend, all on SI Tickets.
This week could be the final weekend to take advantage of a second-half surge by Pittsburgh. With the Steelers approaching a 4-6 record and a two-game winning streak, with a win over the Bengals, their Super Bowl reservation price could see a significant climb.
SI Tickets is the only ticket marketplace that offers Postseason Reservations, where fans can reserve tickets to individual playoff games for every team in the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL - as well as 5 College Conference Championships, New Year’s Day Six Bowls, College Football Playoffs and Final Four.
Currently, Pittsburgh's reservation price is $25, which is down 64% since the beginning of the season. But after the win over the New Orleans Saints, it jumped from $15.67.
So, if you believe this is the time of the comeback in Pittsburgh, now is your chance to jump on the bandwagon at SI Tickets and put your faith in the Steelers.
