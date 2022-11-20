Steelers vs Bengals Rematch a Top 5 Most Accessible Game in Week 11

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals both bring different teams to the field when they meet at Acrisure Stadium in Week 11. Ten weeks removed from their opening-week matchup, this AFC North rivalry is set to be a good one, and getting in isn't too difficult.

Heading into the game, Steelers versus Bengals is a top-five most accessible game of the week. With a maximum get-in price of $987, a minimum get-in price of $85 and an average ticket price of $281.17, the divisional showdown sits fourth amongst NFL matchups this weekend, all on SI Tickets.

This week could be the final weekend to take advantage of a second-half surge by Pittsburgh. With the Steelers approaching a 4-6 record and a two-game winning streak, with a win over the Bengals, their Super Bowl reservation price could see a significant climb.

Currently, Pittsburgh's reservation price is $25, which is down 64% since the beginning of the season. But after the win over the New Orleans Saints, it jumped from $15.67.

