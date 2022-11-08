Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 matchup has been flexed. The NFL has announced the AFC North matchup will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and be replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs won the first matchup between the two 27-24.

The Bengals matchup was the first off back-to-back prime time games for the Steelers in Weeks 11 and 12. They’re still scheduled to face the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night on Nov. 28.

Pittsburgh has one more prime time game, facing the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at 8:15 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.

