Steelers vs. Bengals: How to Watch/Listen

Don't miss a second of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers host AFC North rivals Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 following a home-opener loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers come into the game without T.J. Watt or Alex Highsmith but will have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger behind center despite a pectoral injury.

Both the Steelers and Bengals are 1-1 heading into Week 3 with a chance to claim an early lead in the division on the line. Heinz Field will be rocking, 'Renegade' will be playing and Steelers football should be exciting this weekend.

Make sure you don't miss a snap.

How to Watch/Listen and Betting Lines:

Game information: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Records: Bengals 1-1, Steelers 1-1

Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 26 @ 1pm ET

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Streaming: Fubo TV

TV: CBS

Radio: Steelers Radio Network

Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers -2.5 (-118) | Las Vegas Raiders +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Pittsburgh (-150) | Las Vegas (+115)

Total: Over 43 (-110) | Under 43 (-110)

