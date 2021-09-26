September 26, 2021
Steelers vs. Bengals: How to Watch/Listen

Don't miss a second of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers host AFC North rivals Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 following a home-opener loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. 

The Steelers come into the game without T.J. Watt or Alex Highsmith but will have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger behind center despite a pectoral injury. 

Both the Steelers and Bengals are 1-1 heading into Week 3 with a chance to claim an early lead in the division on the line. Heinz Field will be rocking, 'Renegade' will be playing and Steelers football should be exciting this weekend. 

Make sure you don't miss a snap. 

How to Watch/Listen and Betting Lines:

Game information: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Current Records: Bengals 1-1, Steelers 1-1
Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 26 @ 1pm ET
Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Streaming: Fubo TV
TV: CBS
Radio: Steelers Radio Network

Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers -2.5 (-118) | Las Vegas Raiders +2.5 (+100)
Moneyline: Pittsburgh (-150) | Las Vegas (+115)
Total: Over 43 (-110) | Under 43 (-110)

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers. 

