Steelers Start Bengals Week With Seven Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a number of injuries as they begin practice for Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers missed seven players during a cold first day of preparation at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), linebackers Marcus Allen (ill) and Devin Bush (knee), offensive linemen Kevin Dotson (hip) and Trent Scott (back) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) did not participate in the first practice day.

Safety Minkak Fitzpatrick also missed while he recovers from an appendectomy

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Dotson could miss time throughout the week and the team would see what his availability is this weekend. Bush is somewhat of a surprise as he was not mentioned as an injury coming into the week. Scott wasn't expected to be listed either.

Ogunjobi has missed practice time for multiple weeks with a lingering knee issue. He'll likely return during the week. Witherspoon has missed all but one week since Week 3.

On the other side of the injury report, linebacker T.J. Watt (pectoral) and running back Najee Harris (knee) were both full participants at practice.

