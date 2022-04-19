Steelers Claim Former Ravens WR Miles Boykin

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their wide receiver room, claiming former Baltimore Ravens wideout Miles Boykin off waivers, NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo reports.

Boykin was released by the Ravens this week after struggling to catch on during his first three seasons. He was the team’s third-round pick in 2019 but caught for just 470 yards and seven touchdowns in Baltimore.

Boykin missed all but eight games last season due to injuries.

Head coach Mike Tomlin is no stranger to Boykin. The Steelers spent time scouting the wideout during his NFL Draft process but selected cornerback Justin Laynes 10 picks before Boykin went to Baltimore.

The 6-foot-4 receiver will join Diontae Johnson , Chase Claypool and an array of backups on the Steelers depth chart.

