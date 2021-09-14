September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Steelers Carry Clean Bill of Health Into Week 2, Minus Some Veteran Participation

The Pittsburgh Steelers will prepare for the Las Vegas Raider without an significant injuries.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have any major injury issues following their Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team's injury report on Tuesday, stating, outside of "bumps and bruises associated with play," the Steelers are not dealing with injuries. However, the team will monitor the participation of some veterans throughout the week. 

"One man's misfortune or taking care of a veteran player is a growth opportunity for a young guy," Tomlin said. "If I minimize Ben [Roethlisberger] some tomorrow, it's a great day for Mason Rudolph; it's a great day for Dwayne Haskins to get elevated and get snaps and grow as professionals, so they can prepare themselves to deliver when called upon."

Tomlin said inside linebacker Robert Spillane will continue to be evaluated throughout the week. Spillane suffered a shin injury during pregame warmups on Sunday and was inactive for the game. 

The Steelers return to practice on Wednesday to prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers WRs Shine Without Stat Lines in Week 1

NFL Films to Feature James Harrison in 'A Football Life'

Steelers' Three-Headed Edge Rush Took No Time to Introduce Itself

Five Thoughts: Steelers Win Behind Offense-Defense Tag Team

10 Observations: Steelers Defense Might Be NFL's Best

Steelers Defeat Bills in Week 1

Robert Spillane Injured in Pregame

How to Watch/Listen: Steelers vs. Bills

5 Things to Watch: Steelers vs. Bills

Alex Highsmith to Play Week 1 vs. Bills

USATSI_16740390_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Carry Clean Bill of Health Into Week 2, Minus Some Veteran Participation

Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) catches a touchdown as Buffalo Bills defensive back Levi Wallace (39) defends in the fourth quarter of a game at Highmark Stadium.
GM Report

Steelers WRs Shined Without Stat Lines in Week 1

USATSI_10303171_168388034_lowres
News

NFL Films to Feature Steelers' James Harrison in 'A Football Life'

USATSI_16740414_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers' Three-Headed Edge Rush Took No Time to Introduce Itself

USATSI_16741560_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Flavell's Five Thoughts: Steelers Win Behind Offense-Defense Tag Team

USATSI_16740394_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

10 Observations: Steelers Defense Might Be NFL's Best

USATSI_16741416_168388034_lowres
News

Big Ben 'Proud' of Young Steelers' Response to Adversity

USATSI_16741974_168388034_lowres
News

Best Quotes From Steelers' Victory Over Bills