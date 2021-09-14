Steelers Carry Clean Bill of Health Into Week 2, Minus Some Veteran Participation

The Pittsburgh Steelers will prepare for the Las Vegas Raider without an significant injuries.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have any major injury issues following their Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team's injury report on Tuesday, stating, outside of "bumps and bruises associated with play," the Steelers are not dealing with injuries. However, the team will monitor the participation of some veterans throughout the week.

"One man's misfortune or taking care of a veteran player is a growth opportunity for a young guy," Tomlin said. "If I minimize Ben [Roethlisberger] some tomorrow, it's a great day for Mason Rudolph; it's a great day for Dwayne Haskins to get elevated and get snaps and grow as professionals, so they can prepare themselves to deliver when called upon."

Tomlin said inside linebacker Robert Spillane will continue to be evaluated throughout the week. Spillane suffered a shin injury during pregame warmups on Sunday and was inactive for the game.

The Steelers return to practice on Wednesday to prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

