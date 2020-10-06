Steelers Could be Looking at a Clean Bill of Health in Week 5

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers used their unexpected Bye Week to their advantage, clearing their injury report of three players they may not have expected to play in Week 4.

Last Tuesday, fullback Derek Watt (hamstring), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (concussion) and safety Marcus Allen (plantar fasciitis) were all considered a long shot for Sunday's should-have-been game against the Tennessee Titans. After the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak, both clubs received an impromptu Bye Week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin had a change of attitude in the hopes of the team's three injured players. He confirmed Johnson has cleared concussion protocol and will participate this week.

Watt and Allen will see the practice field throughout the week and allow their participation to determine their availability on Sunday. Watt has been doing some running and will test his cutting ability this week.

The team will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. The 1-2-1 Eagles are coming off their first win of the season, but might enter a stadium with Steelers fans.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday that outdoor venues with 10,000-plus capacity can have up to 7,500 attendees. The Steelers have yet to announce whether or not they will utilize the new guidelines on Sunday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.