The Clemson star could slide right to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not been shy about their love for defensive backs in the 2022 NFL Draft, and one prospect could find himself falling to the end of the first round - and right into their lap.

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth was once considered possibly the top corner in this draft. After not competing in the NFL Combine and at his Pro Day, Booth's stock is now slipping.

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, Booth is now looking at a bottom first-round pick at the end of the month.

"Now talking to more people around the league about his draft status because of the double hernia surgery, they're not sure he ends up going in the first round," Giardi said.

The Steelers sit at pick 20 and have done their homework on Booth. Despite not working out during his Pro Day, head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert were in attendance, and conducted a formal meeting with the star corner at the NFL Combine.

If Booth does slide to the Steelers, All Steelers NFL Draft Expert Derrick Bell says they cannot pass on him.

