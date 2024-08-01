Steelers Rival, Browns RB Suffers Scary Injury, Helicoptered to Hospital
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers know that training camp can come with injuries. The start of the practicing and putting the season together is an intense and important process, and injuries are an unfortunate part of the game. The hope is that everyone avoids any injury or health scares that are too scary.
Unfortunately for the Steelers' rivals, the Cleveland Browns, they are dealing with a traumatic injury during training camp. According to multiple reporters on site for the Browns' camp, running back D'Onta Foreman suffered an injury during a kick-off drill and had to be taken to the hospital.
Browns' beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot and ESPN reporter Daniel Oyefusi shared some details of what transpired from their X accounts. Reportedly, Foreman took a shot to the head and neck area that caused him to go down. The team's athletic trainers immobilized Foreman and transported him to an ambulance and then a hospital.
Following the conclusion of practice, the team provided a brief update on Foreman. According to their statement, Foreman was taken to a medical center for further evaluations. The good news is that he had movements in all of his extremities. The team did not provide any further update but stated they will provide further information as it becomes available.
"During practice today, Browns RB D'Onta Foreman sustained a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain. The Browns athletic training staff deployed their standard emergency action procedures to immobilize Foreman. He was taken to an ambulance and is being transported via helicopter to a Medical Center in Roanoke, VA to undergo further medical evaluation. Foreman had movement in all his extremities. Updates will be provided as more information is received," the team wrote.
The injury and event was a scary experience for the entire team. The Browns were able to complete their session after Foreman had been cleared from the field. When the team finished practice for the day, they came together likely for a prayer or moment of reflection for their injured teammate.
