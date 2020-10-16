Steelers and Browns Dealing With Injuries Heading Into Week 6 Matchup

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will meet Sunday at Heinz Field without a number of starters.

For the Steelers, guard David DeCastro (abdominal) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (back) have both been ruled out for Week 6. Both players left Week 5 with injuries and were unable to practice throughout the week.

Kevin Dotson will replace the injured DeCastro. The fourth-round rookie started Week 2 without the All-Pro guard. Chase Claypool caught seven passes for 110 yards and three scores in Week 5.

The Steelers will receive fullback Derek Watt and safety Marcus Allen back after missing last week's game.

The Browns are also dealing with serious loss on the injury front. Quarterback Baker Mayfield (chest), wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (illness), Jarvis Landry (hip ribs), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (groin) and punter Jamie Gillan (groin) are all listed as questionable. Safeties Karl Joseph (hamstring) and Ronnie Harrison (concussion) and guard Wyatt Teller (calf) are out against the Steelers.

Mayfield, who suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Browns Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts, said his decision to play would come from pain tolerance, adding "Mama didn't raise a wuss."

The positive news from his head coach could lead you to believe Mayfield will play on Sunday. The quarterback didn't throw during practice on Wednesday and was limited throughout the week.

