Steelers Will Face Browns on Thursday Night Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers find out their third 2022 matchup.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers schedule has been revealed, and with it, a Thursday Night matchup with an AFC North rival. Pittsburgh will travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Sept. 29.

Week 3 will bring Thursday Night Football to the Dawg Pound as the Steelers make their way to Ohio for their second AFC North matchup. Week 1 will be in Cincinnati against the Bengals and Week 3 will be against the Browns. 

The Browns still have question marks at quarterback, but this could be the first time Pittsburgh faces Deshaun Watson in a Cleveland uniform. 

The Steelers first three games will be at the Bengals, against the New England Patriots and then at the Browns. 

Check out Pittsburgh's entire schedule here.

