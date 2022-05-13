Steelers Will Face Browns on Thursday Night Football

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers schedule has been revealed, and with it, a Thursday Night matchup with an AFC North rival. Pittsburgh will travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Sept. 29.

Week 3 will bring Thursday Night Football to the Dawg Pound as the Steelers make their way to Ohio for their second AFC North matchup. Week 1 will be in Cincinnati against the Bengals and Week 3 will be against the Browns.

The Browns still have question marks at quarterback, but this could be the first time Pittsburgh faces Deshaun Watson in a Cleveland uniform.

The Steelers first three games will be at the Bengals, against the New England Patriots and then at the Browns.

