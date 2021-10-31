Steelers vs. Browns: How to Watch/Listen

Don't miss any of the action between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the lake set to play the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. It's spooky Halloween day with plenty on the line, including the last-place standing of the AFC North.

The Steelers are coming off a bye week with almost a clean injury report. Melvin Ingram and Eric Ebron will be no-goes on Sunday. For the Browns, they beat the Denver Broncos at home in Week 7 and regain quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb in Week 8.

Both teams are looking to prove their season isn't over yet, and there's plenty of pride on the line after the Browns ended the Steelers' season in the playoffs last year.

This Week 8 hot kitchen AFC North battle isn't something you want to miss.

How to Watch/Listen and Betting Lines:

Game information: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Current Records: Steelers 3-3, Browns 4-3

Date/Time: Sunday, October 31 @ 1:00 pm ET

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland Ohio

Streaming: Fubo TV

TV: CBS

Radio: Steelers Radio Network

Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers +4.5 (-110) | Cleveland Browns -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pittsburgh (+175) | Cleveland (-213)

Total: Over 43 (-110) | Under 43 (-110)