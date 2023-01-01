Steelers Get Closer to Playoffs as Dolphins Fall to Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers now turn their attention to the New York Jets.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes are still alive. Following the Miami Dolphin's loss to the New England Patriots in Week 17, the Steelers can live to fight for at least a few more hours during the 2022 season.

The Steelers' playoff hopes rely on the Dolphins and the New York Jets, outside of themselves.

Both loses would set up a Week 18 matchup between the Dolphins and the Jets in Miami, and a Patriots matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers, meaning they still need another loss this season.

If the Jets win their matchup over the Dolphins, and the Patriots fall to the Bills, and Pittsburgh wins their final two games, the Steelers are playoff bound.

The Jets and Seahawks will square off in Seattle at 4 p.m. ET. A loss to New York would give the Steelers their biggest chance at making the postseason as they head into Sunday Night Football.

While the Jets got a boost with the return of their starting quarterback Mike White, the Seahawks are also fighting for a playoff spot with MVP candidate Geno Smith leading the way. With plenty on the line for both teams, this matchup is by no means decided before it starts.

