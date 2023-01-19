Steelers LB Coach Brian Flores Interviews for Falcons DC Job

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores continues to be a hot commodity this offseason. Flores interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons' vacant defensive coordinator position this week, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Flores' extensive experience has made him such a coveted part of the coaching carousel this offseason. He spent three years as an assistant coach with the New England Patriots before being promoted to safeties coach and eventually linebackers coach, when he began assisting head coach Bill Belichick with defensive coordinating duties.

The Miami Dolphins hired Flores to fill their head coaching role in 2019. He spent three years in South Beach before the team fired him. The Steelers jumped at the opportunity to add Flores to the staff and hired him as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. Steelers players frequently praised his depth of knowledge and said he was a major part of the defense's success this season.

