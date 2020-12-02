Steelers Get Full Coaching Staff Back for Ravens Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their full coaching staff against the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.

The Steelers activated special teams coordinator Danny Smith on Wednesday, according to team spokesperson Burt Lauten. Smith will coach against the Ravens after missing time with an illness.

On Saturday, Smith reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. He joined running back James Conner and quarterbacks coach Matt Canada, who were both dealing with COVID-190-related issues as well.

The Steelers confirmed Conner tested positive.

Cannada was activated back to the team on Tuesday. He will also coach Wednesday.

The Ravens activated four players, including nose tackle Brandon Williams, off the Reserve/COVID-19 on Tuesday. They could also receive running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram before the game.

Reports say Baltimore will not use Dobbins or Ingram against the Steeler. Neither has practiced or participated in a walkthrough since last Saturday. Gus Edwards will start at running back.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.