Steelers LB Cole Holcomb Makes Highly Anticipated Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee) returned to practice on Tuesday, marking a monumental step in his recovery process.
Alongside Holcomb, a pair of rookies in wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Logan Lee (calf) also had their 21-day practice windows opened.
Holcomb sustained his injury against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 of the 2023 campaign, which prematurely ended his first year with Pittsburgh.
The 28-year-old, who signed a three-year deal worth $18 million with the organization in March 2023 after spending four years with the Washington Commanders, has remained on the reserve/PUP list this entire season.
After posting a total of 54 tackles with two forced fumbles last year, Holcomb would provide a major boost to a Steelers group of inside linebackers that already features the likes of Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts and Payton Wilson.
Holcomb has been seen around the team at various points throughout the year, which was always a positive sign regarding his timeline for a return.
Coming off of a serious injury, it's quite the victory for both him and the Steelers that he is able to get back on the field in any capacity this season.
