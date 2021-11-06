Steelers in Attendance for Top College Quarterback Showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers have boots on the ground for two top 2022 NFL Draft prospects.

Pittsburgh Steelers scouts are in-house for college football's Ole Miss versus Liberty matchup featuring two of the 2022 NFL Draft's top quarterbacks.

The showdown is between Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and Liberty passer Malik Willis. Both players are expected to be first round picks in next year's draft.

ESPN Draft Analyst Jordan Reid reports the Steelers are one of 16 teams attending the game. A source tells All Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert appears to be in attendance with scouts from Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh will be in the hunt for a new quarterback after the 2021 season. Ben Roethlisberger has not ruled out a return next season but many believe it will be the 17-year veteran's final year in the NFL.

Willis has 1,986 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. Corral has 2,203 yards and 15passing touchdowns with two interceptions and 110 carries for 519 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

