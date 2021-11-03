Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers to Wear Color Rush Jerseys on Monday Night

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are breaking out the color rush for Monday Night Football.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will break out their color rush uniforms for Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. 

    Week 9 brings primetime football to Heinz Field as the Steelers host the Bears. In the midst of a winning streak and against a first-round rookie at quarterback, Pittsburgh felt there is no better time to unleash this year's color rush jerseys. 

    "I love the color rush uniform," linebacker T.J. Watt told Steelers.com "I love the big block number. I've always been a fan of that. You get the all black. The gold pops so much.

    "I think it brings so much energy to not only us, but the fans. Anytime we bring out the color rush it always seems to be a big game, so I am excited to wear them."

    Read More

    The Steelers are 6-1 wearing the color rush uniforms with their only loss coming in 2019 against the Buffalo Bills.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Zach Banner Still Not Ready to Contribute

    OBJ's Dad Destroys Baker Mayfield

    Mike Tomlin Says Steelers Could Make Another Trade

    Mike Tomlin Addresses Melvin Ingram Trade

    Steelers Trade Melvin Ingram to Chiefs

    USATSI_15259115_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers to Wear Color Rush Jerseys on Monday Night

    46 seconds ago
    USATSI_13853006_168388034_lowres
    News

    Zach Banner Still Not Ready to Contribute on Game Days

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_16998601_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    OBJ's Dad Destroys Baker Mayfield

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_16786943_168388034_lowres
    News

    Henry Ruggs Charged With DUI After Fatal Crash

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17067347_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Says Steelers Could Make Another Deal Before Deadline

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16592757_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Addresses Melvin Ingram Trade

    19 hours ago
    Taco Charlton
    News

    Steelers Promote Taco Charlton to Active Roster

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16592463_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Add Kicker, DT to Practice Squad

    19 hours ago