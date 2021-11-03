Steelers to Wear Color Rush Jerseys on Monday Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers are breaking out the color rush for Monday Night Football.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will break out their color rush uniforms for Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

Week 9 brings primetime football to Heinz Field as the Steelers host the Bears. In the midst of a winning streak and against a first-round rookie at quarterback, Pittsburgh felt there is no better time to unleash this year's color rush jerseys.

"I love the color rush uniform," linebacker T.J. Watt told Steelers.com "I love the big block number. I've always been a fan of that. You get the all black. The gold pops so much.

"I think it brings so much energy to not only us, but the fans. Anytime we bring out the color rush it always seems to be a big game, so I am excited to wear them."

The Steelers are 6-1 wearing the color rush uniforms with their only loss coming in 2019 against the Buffalo Bills.

