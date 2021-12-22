Steelers Committed to Sticking With Pressley Harvin

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't giving up on rookie punter Pressley Harvin III, despite the rough start to his NFL career.

Through 14 games, Harvin averages 43.3 yards per punt this season, which ranks 33rd in the NFL. Still, the Steelers are devoted to working through the issues of their punter, and will remain committed to Harvin moving forward.

"There’s going to be some ups and downs during the course of the journey," Tomlin said. "I have the perspective of being in the job that I’ve been in a long time and have an understanding relative to that, and so we’re committed to him and his talents. We’ll keep sending him out there. We expect him to work his way through it, and we’ll expect him to smile in the face of adversity that his rookie season is presenting to him and grow from it."

Harvin has flashed some good this season, including a punt that landed within the one-yard line against the Baltimore Ravens, which was his season-long of 64 yards.

Tomlin also understands that there's a learning curve to the NFL, and right now, Harvin is approaching new territory. So, Pittsburgh remains confident.

"We’re going into game 14 or so, this guy hadn’t played 14 games at Georgia Tech, so he’s facing the challenges that most rookies face that are significant contributors from wire to wire like he is," Tomlin said.

