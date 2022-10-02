Steelers Not Committing to Kenny Pickett as Full-Time Starter

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the long-awaited switch at quarterback, benching Mitch Trubisky for rookie Kenny Pickett at halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets.

At the time of the move, head coach Mike Tomlin said he was "looking for a spark" from the quarterback position. With the crowd's boos growing louder and the offense failing to score a touchdown in the first half, they made the change.

"We didn't do much in the first half," Tomlin said. "Not enough offensively, and I thought he could provide a spark for us."

Tomlin, however, will not name a starting quarterback for next week. The Steelers are traveling to Buffalo to face the Bills in Week 5.

Pickett finished the game 10 for 13 for 120 yards and three touchdowns but rushed for two scores as well.

Tomlin will have further information on his decision during his Week 5 press conference.

