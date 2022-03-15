Skip to main content
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Receive Fourth-Round Comp Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers add a draft pick.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were awarded a fourth-round compensatory pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The league announced 39 comp picks this offseason. 

The Steelers will now add pick 138 (33rd in fourth round). 

The picks are awarded based off losses and gains in free agency. The Steelers lost Bud Dupree, Mike Hilton and Matt Feiler last spring, and only signed Joe Haeg and traded for Ahkello Witherspoon. 

The Steelers draft picks are now as followed: 

  • Round 1, Pick 20
  • Round 2, Pick 52
  • Round 3, Pick 84
  • Round 4, Pick 138
  • Round 7, Pick 223 
  • Round 7, Pick 239

