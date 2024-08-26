Steelers' Competition for Texans WR Heating Up
PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers remain on the hunt for a wide receiver to round out their offense, one potential trade target is drawing significant interest around the league.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Houston Texans receiver John Metchie III is a hot commodity as teams finalize their rosters ahead of the regular season.
Schultz stated that it's not clear as of now if Houston would be willing to part ways with him. However, opposing clubs have circled Metchie as someone who could hit the block due to the Texans' overabundance of talent at the receiver position, which could limit his opportunities in their offense.
Metchie was a consensus four-star recruit out of high school in 2019 who spent all three years of his collegiate career at Alabama. Under Nick Saban, he appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman and tallied 23 receiving yards before slotting in as a starter in 2020.
Playing alongside Mac Jones, Jaylen Waddle, Najee Harris and the eventual Heisman winner in DeVonta Smith, Metchie recorded 55 receptions, 916 yards and six touchdowns as the Crimson Tide went a perfect 13-0 on their way to a College Football Playoff National Championship win.
In 2021, Metchie slotted in as Alabama's No. 1 receiver and developed a connection with Bryce Young that led to 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns on 96 catches.
Instead of returning for his senior year, he declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and was selected by the Texans with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round.
Unfortunately, Metchie was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia before his rookie campaign and missed the entire season.
He made his return to the field in 2023 after entering remission and posted 158 yards on 16 receptions for Houston over 16 games and 182 snaps.
Now, Metchie may find himself as the odd man out in a receiver room that features the likes of Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs. The 24-year-old impressed during the preseason, finishing with 100 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions, and is deserving of an extended look.
The Steelers could certainly use someone of Metchie's talent level, especially if they lose out on Brandon Aiyuk. With a lot of question marks at the position apart from George Pickens, he could come in and garner significant playing time in the slot or even perhaps on the outside, though there's going to be no shortage of competition for his services should he become available.
