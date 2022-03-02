Louis Riddick Completes Interview for Steelers GM Job

Skip to main content
Report: Louis Riddick Completes Interview for Steelers General Manager Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have 13 GM candidates.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have completed their interview with ESPN commentator Louis Riddick for their general manager job, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Riddick, 52, worked as an NFL executive from 2001-2013 as a pro scout (2001-2004) and director of pro personnel (2005-2007) for the Washington Commanders, and as a pro scout (2008), assistant director of pro personnel (2009) and director of pro personnel (2010-2013) with the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Riddick is the 13th candidate interviewed by the Steelers during their GM search. Current general manager Kevin Colbert said the first round of interviews will go through the NFL Draft. Second-round interviews will commence afterwards. 

