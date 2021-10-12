Steelers Confirm JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Miss Rest of Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout will undergo surgery on his injured shoulder.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will place wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Injured Reserve, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed on Tuesday.

Smith-Schuster left in the first half the Steelers' Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos with a shoulder injury following a collision with Kareem Jackson. He was in noticeable pain leaving the field and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He's scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday and will reportedly miss the next four months.

The 24-year-old signed a one-year, $8 million contract in the offseason to return to Pittsburgh. In five games this season, he caught 15 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Tomlin said the Steelers will look for multiple players to fill the void of Smith-Schuster. Pittsburgh is hosting free agent Anthony Miller for a workout on Tuesday. They also have Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnosn, James Washington, Ray-Ray McCloud and Cody White on the active roster.

"We'll be calling on a number of people in terms of bridging the gap, in the short and long term, in term of bringing what he provides," Tomlin said. "When you're talking about losing a guy like JuJu and how he functions within the framework of our offense, usually you're talking about multiple guys."

The head coach said the team will look to add depth at the position following the injury.

