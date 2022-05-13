Skip to main content

Connor Heyward on Wearing Heath Miller's Number

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie knows what comes with No. 83.

PITTSBURGH -- First off, Pittsburgh Steelers fans need to know one thing - Connor Heyward did not pick his number. 

The Steelers' new tight end/fullback does know the importance of it, though. Repping No. 83 will be the first time that number is worn since Zach Gentry tried to wear it his rookie season - only to change to 80. But Heyward understands how much it comes with. 

"He's a legend here," Heyward said. "I wouldn't be surprised if his jersey is retired at any time. He was a really good player, a really good person in the community here. Best tight end in Steelers history. I know wearing this, I'm going to have high expectations. But I like having high expectations. I've had pressure my whole life, I've accepted it. 

"Hopefully I leave his jersey in a better place." 

Heyward's position in Pittsburgh will be fullback and tight end, but with a number like 83, those expectations as a tight end certainly grow. Something he seems to be looking forward to. 

